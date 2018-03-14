Dolby sues Adobe for copyright violation

Dolby Labs (NYSE:DLB) is suing Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) for copyright violations pertaining to nine media encoders and software routines.

The Register dug up the complaint in the Northern California District Court. The complaint also accuses Adobe of breaches of contract and warranty and assertion of audit rights.

Dolby says the case goes back to license renegotiations in 2012 that allowed Adobe to pay based on the daily average subscribers to its Creative Cloud service.

Dolby usually lets companies self-report the sales figures in the calculation but also sends out third-party auditors on occasion to check things out. Dolby sent an auditor to Adobe in 2015, asked for figures from 2012 to 2014, and was offered only the publicly available figures in the quarterly reports.

Dolby says Adobe kept stalling until late 2017 as execs attempted to negotiate a new licensing deal.

Adobe “does not agree with Dolby’s characterization of the issues concerning its audit of Adobe’s past use of its software,” according to a statement to The Register.

Dolby shares are up 0.6% to $67.80.