China signs huge cobalt supply deal with Glencore

China tightens its grip on the global cobalt market as it signs a major agreement with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) for three years' supply.

The agreement with China's GEM would supply more than 50K metric tons of cobalt over three years for its battery materials production, which equals roughly half the total amount of cobalt produced in the world last year and a third of the output of Glencore’s forecast production for the 2018-20 period.

The deal highlights China's desire to dominate the electric car industry, Financial Times reports, noting that the country already produces more than 80% of the world’s refined cobalt.