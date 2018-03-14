YouTube clarifies using Wikipedia to debunk conspiracies

Earlier today, YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) announced plans to combat conspiracy theory videos by including information from Wikipedia that debunks the theory.

Wikipedia wasn’t given a heads up about the inclusion and said the action was done “independent” of their organization.

YouTube then walked it back in a statement to Cheddar, saying the debunking would come from a variety of verified third-party sources (not just Wikipedia) and that the inclusion of Wikipedia didn’t indicate a partnership.

