Rubicon Project gains as revenue drops less than expected

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is up 7.6% after hours in thin trades following Q4 earnings where revenues didn't drop as much as feared and the company's net loss widened slightly.

Annualized spending is cut by 23% on a forward run-rate basis, incorporating an elimination of 11 positions, a $20M cut to capex and implementing other operating efficiencies this year.

Net loss grew to $23.8M from $21.2M, including an asset impairment of $4.6M. EBITDA loss was $6.2M, down from a gain of $21.7M a year ago.

The company noted take rate has remained stable since it eliminated buyer fees on Nov. 1; on a Y/Y basis, it fell to 12.8% from 24.1%.

Advertising spend was down 11% to $246.3M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

