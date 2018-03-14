3D Systems +11.1% on delayed Q4 beats

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) soars 11.1% to $13.50 after reporting its delayed Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates and fell in-line with the preannounced results.

Key metrics: Gross profit margin, 48.2%; operating expenses, $91.2M; SG&A expenses, $68.2M (+18% Y/Y); R&D expenses, $23M (+9%); cash from operations, $8.2M; cash on hand, $136.3M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

