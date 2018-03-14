Strong guidance lifts Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) pops after topping Q4 estimates off 6% revenue growth.

Comparable brand revenue growth accelerated 230 bps to 5.4% during the quarter. Both the Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma brands posted comparable sales growth of over 4%, while West Elm turned a 12.3% comp.

E-commerce sales increased 8.4% during the quarter and now account for 52.4% of all sales.

Operating margin was 11.8% vs. 13.6% a year ago.

CEO update: "In 2018, we will continue to strategically invest in digital advertising, technology and our customer experience, while driving efficiencies and cost savings throughout our business. Looking ahead, we are confident in our strategies and proven track record to further extend our leadership in the home furnishings and housewares industry."

Looking ahead, Williams-Sonoma sees FY19 revenue ot $5.48B to $5.64B vs. $5.48B consensus and EPS of $4.12 to 4.22 vs. $4.07 consensus.