Tailored Brands sells MW Cleaners

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) announces that the company sold its MW Cleaners business for $18M.

"As part of our commitment to optimize our portfolio, focus on our core businesses and unlock cash flow, we decided to sell MW Cleaners," says Tailored Brands CEO Doug Ewert.

At the time of the transaction, MW Cleaners operated 38 retail dry cleaning, laundry and heirlooming facilities in Austin and Houston,

TLRD +7.066% after hours to $24.85.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Tailored Brands beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (March 14)