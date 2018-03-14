NBC News plans streaming service launch this year

NBC News (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will launch a streaming service this year in a quest for younger viewers who've largely abandoned the evening newscast as a primary source.

The company hasn't yet decided whether it will be a subscription service. NBC's twice-daily Snapchat show Stay Tuned has 5M subscribers, and is tracking toward 37M-38M unique visitors this month vs. 33M last month -- relatively successful especially in comparison with rivals like CNN, which shut down its daily Snapchat show.

The median age of viewers of NBC Nightly News is 64, according to Nielsen.

And Chairman Andy Lack says NBC News has no plans to bring its content back to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB): “Facebook doesn’t have value for publishers." Facebook's own video news ambitions are beginning to take shape with a planned program for its Watch tab.

Previously: Facebook reportedly paying up front for new video news feature (Mar. 14 2018)

Previously: Report: Facebook to launch News feature on its Watch platform (Mar. 13 2018)