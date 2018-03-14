Stocks slide again as trade worries take hold

The S&P 500 and Dow fell for the third straight session as fears over a potential trade war take root and weigh on investor sentiment.

While the Trump administration appeared to soften its initial stance on tariffs last week, helping stocks recoup some of their losses, stocks and bond yields came under pressure today after the Commerce Department signaled that it would grant few exclusions to the tariffs.

“It just seems like the market is kind of resigning itself to this trade-war narrative,” says Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at JonesTrading. “Sentiment is fragile right now.”

U.S. Treasury prices rose for the third consecutive day, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note sliding 4 bps to 2.82% while the two-year yield lost just one basis point to 2.25%.

The results weighed on financial stocks (-1.2%), which finished alongside industrials (-1.1%), materials (-1.3%),and consumer staples (-1.3%) at the bottom of the day's sector standings.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled +0.4% at $60.96/bbl.