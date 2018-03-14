Entravision up as digital media provides lift to revenues

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) is up 9.5% after hours following Q4 earnings where an acquisition helped boost digital media revenues that offset drops in TV and radio advertising.

Overall revenues grew 4.5% and edged expectations. Operating income fell 72% as the company absorbed higher digital media costs and other operating expenses that rose 10% to $45.1M.

Net income increased to $12.97M from $7M; adjusted EBITDA fell to $11.2M from $20.6M. The company's income tax expense for the quarter included a one-time benefit of $17.3M from tax legislation effects.

Free cash flow fell to $5.9M from $14.9M.

