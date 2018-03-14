Judge criticizes much expert testimony against Monsanto's Roundup

A U.S. district court judge today criticized a lawsuit claiming Monsanto's (NYSE:MON) Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, concluding that the opinions of the experts testifying against it were "shaky."

The judge said he has "a difficult time understanding how an epidemiologist in the face of all the evidence that we saw and heard last week” can conclude that glyphosate “is in fact causing” non-Hodgkin lymphoma in human beings, the judge said in San Francisco court. “The evidence that glyphosate is currently causing NHL in human beings” at current exposure levels is “pretty sparse."

The judge's decisions on which witnesses are allowed to testify may profoundly shape the outcome of more than 300 lawsuits that seek to hold MON liable for its alleged failure to warn about the risks of using Roundup.