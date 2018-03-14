Congresswoman urges revocation of spectrum sales to AT&T, Verizon

A congressional representative is urging the FCC to rescind spectrum licenses held by AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) that went to those companies via acquisition.

Rep. Anna Eshoo, a California Democrat, says that millimeter-wave spectrum that went to Verizon (through its acquisition of Straight Path) and AT&T (through an acquisition of FiberTower) should have been revoked and auctioned off after the companies didn't build out the airwaves as they'd agreed to.

"The bureau-level decisions awarded investors in Straight Path and FiberTower multibillion-dollar windfalls at the expense of taxpayers," Eshoo says in a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai that complains the matter wasn't subjected to a vote of the full FCC.

Verizon paid some $3B for its high-band spectrum; AT&T says it paid $207M (though Eshoo applies the Straight Path valuation to suggest AT&T got spectrum worth $2B).