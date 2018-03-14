Glu Mobile issues inducement option awards to six new hires

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) has issued equity awards of hundreds of thousands of shares to six newly hired employees.

Collectively, the six employees received time-vesting stock option awards to buy a total of 306,643 shares of common stock, along with performance-based option awards to buy a total of 78,757 shares of common stock.

The time-based awards have 10-year terms, vest on a four-year schedule and have an exercise price of $3.84 (the closing price on yesterday's grant date). The PSOs have 10-year terms and the same exercise price but vest according to EBITDA and bookings goals for 2018.