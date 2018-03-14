Sears +9% after smaller than forecast Q4 comp-store sales decline

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) +9.1% after-hours as Q4 earnings come in at $1.69/share, compared with a $5.67/share loss in the year-ago quarter, with a smaller than expected decline in comparable-store sales.

SHLD reports Q4 company-wide comparable-store sales fell 15.6% in the quarter, a little better than the analyst consensus estimate of a 16.4% decline.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $2M, compared to a $61M loss in the prior-year quarter.

SHLD says it is taking actions including cost reductions of $200M on an annualized basis in 2018, unrelated to store closures.