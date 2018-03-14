Wells Fargo CEO Sloan paid $17.4M in 2017, 36% more than in 2016

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4M in total compensation for 2017, a 36% increase from the $12.8M he earned in 2016, according to an SEC filing, as the bank tries to rebuild its reputation following its sales practices scandal and other problems.

Sloan received $2.4M in base pay plus a bonus that included shares valued at $15M; he asked WFC's board not to give him a cash bonus for last year, although other top executives did receive bonuses.

CFO John Shrewsberry’s 2017 compensation totaled $11.9M, compared with $9.3M in the previous year.