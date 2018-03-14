HC2 Holdings narrows loss, ekes out revenue gain for Q4

HC2 Holdings' (NYSEMKT:HCHC) Q4 earnings showed a narrowed net loss after a tick up in revenues beat expectations.

Net loss for the quarter came to $9.2M, vs. a year-ago loss of $67.3M.

EBITDA for its core subsidiaries was $32.4M, down from a year-ago $37.9M, mainly due to timing of large-scale construction projects. Total EBITDA (excluding insurance) was $19.7M vs. a year-ago $26.5M.

Revenue by segment: Construction, $175.7M (up 35.4%); Marine Services, $46.1M (up 1.1%); Energy, $4.1M (up 80.5%); Telecommunications, $181.7M (down 19.9%). Insurance, $39.5M (down 7.2%).

