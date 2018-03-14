Proposed South African carbon tax law opposed by energy users

Big energy users including Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) speak out against South Africa's plans to enact long-delayed carbon tax laws next year, arguing that the levies are unaffordable.

The tax already has been postponed at least three times since 2010 after mining companies, steel firms and state-owned power utility Eskom said it would hurt profits and raise electricity prices.

MT’s South African unit says its estimated carbon tax liability would be in the region of 100M rand/year, and in 2016 and 2017 would have affected EBITDA by 57%-100%.

The new law, which would affect 1,000-1,500 companies, proposes a tax rate of 120 rand ($10) per ton of carbon dioxide equivalent.