Sprint prices $3.9B spectrum-backed note offering

Sprint (NYSE:S) has priced its offering of just over $3.9B in spectrum-backed notes.

The company's privately offering $2.1B in series 2018-1 4.738% senior secured notes (class A-1) and $1.8B in series 2018-1 5.152% senior secured notes (class A-2), both issued at par.

The notes provide for interest-only periods followed by quarterly amortizations starting June 20, 2021 and June 20, 2023; weighted-average lives of about 5.1 years and 7.6 years; and anticipated repayment dates of March 20, 2025 and March 20, 2028.

Shares are off 0.4% after hours.

Previously: Sprint launches offer of up to $3.9B in spectrum-backed notes (Mar. 12 2018)