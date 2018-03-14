Lyft, Magna team up to develop hardware, software for self-driving cars

Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International (NYSE:MGA) says it will invest $200M in Lyft (Private:LYFT) and work with the ride-hailing company to develop hardware and software for self-driving vehicles.

The companies plan to produce kits that can be installed on existing cars to enable them to operate autonomously, says Lyft’s chief strategy officer, as retrofitting cars instead of building new ones could produce autonomous vehicles more quickly and inexpensively.

The deal with MGA is Lyft’s first involving a large-scale manufacturer, and Lyft says the kits the companies develop could be sold to auto makers, ride-hailing networks or even drivers themselves.