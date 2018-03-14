Customers grow but revenues slip in WideOpenWest's Q4

WideOpenWest's (NYSE:WOW) Q4 earnings showed revenues declining and missing, though net income rose by a multiple thanks to income tax benefits.

Income from operations fell to a loss of $2.2M from a year-ago gain of $64.2M. The company logged an income tax benefit of $116.1M to land at net income of $84.2M.

“While we met many of our objectives, we are disappointed to report that we fell short in some key customer and financial metrics, which is unacceptable," CEO Teresa Elder says of 2017. "We ended the year, however, with good momentum and have a strong plan in place to build on our rich heritage of putting the customer first and to drive growth in 2018."

Total subscribers rose 0.6% Y/Y (transaction adjusted basis) to 777,300, also up sequentially from 776,400. HSD RGUs came to 732,700, up 1.9% (and up 0.4% sequentially).

Revenue breakout: Residential subscription, $227.4M (down 6.6%); Business services subscription, $30.3M (up 4.8%); Other business services, $8.6M (down 37.7%); Other, $26.5M (down 11.4%).

Cash and equivalents came to $69.4M; the company has undrawn revolver capacity of $292.1M.

For 2018, it's guiding to revenues of $1.15B-$1.17B (below consensus for $1.188B), EBITDA of $410M-$420M (below expectations for $444.8M) and capex of $225M-$235M. Free cash flow is seen at $45M-$55M.

Shares are flat in after-hours trading.

Press release