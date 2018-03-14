ABM Industries -1.9% on 9.05M-share offering

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is 1.9% lower after hours after announcing a secondary offering coming from existing shareholders.

Affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division will offer 9.05M shares; they'll receive all net proceeds, and ABM won't receive any.

The shares are said to be offered at $35.60-$36.25 each, Bloomberg reports; ABM closed at $37.12 today and after-hours quotes are coming at $36.40.

The shares on offer were issued in connection with ABM's acquisition of GCA Holding Corp. last September.

Joint book-runners are Goldman Sachs and UBS Securities.