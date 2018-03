Unilever (UL, UN) is consolidating its headquarters in the Netherlands, abandoning a U.K. base it has maintained for nearly a century.

While it looks like a Brexit blow to Theresa May, the move reflects "the fact that the Dutch NV represents 55% of the group's overall share capital and that the shares listed in the Netherlands are more liquid."

Unilever shares will still continue to be listed in London and New York.

Previously: FT: Unilever faces Brexit decision (Feb. 22 2018)