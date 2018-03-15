U.K gas trouble amid Russia tensions

"Gas demand is set to rise again from the end of the week across north-western Europe," according to a report from S&P Platts.

"Russian gas supplies are considered the only swing source of gas under current conditions. Domestic production and other import sources are effectively maxed out."

Worries for the U.K.? Russia has already called the expulsion of 23 diplomats "shortsighted" and said "response measures will not be long in coming."

Previously: May to set Russian reprisals in parliament (Mar. 14 2018)

