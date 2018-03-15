Slowdown in the U.S. solar industry

The U.S. solar industry installed 10.6 gigawatts of new photovoltaic capacity in 2017, according to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Report, put together by GTM Research and the SEIA.

The number, while still considerable, represents a 30% fall year-on-year from 2016.

The study also predicts installations between 2018 and 2022 to be 13% lower than originally forecast due to U.S. tariffs on panel imports and new federal tax laws.

