Metso signs landmark mining services agreement in Brazil

Metso Corporation (OTCQX:MXCYY) signed a largest service contracts of this type in the Brazilian market, including refurbishment services for screening equipment used in mining applications, related spare parts and support,

The agreement covers a period of three years, and the order will be booked in Metso's orders received in quarterly basis.

"We have an extensive and specialized service organization in Brazil. Managed from our service centers strategically located near our customers' operations, we are well positioned to cater to our customers' needs throughout the market. These capabilities have also been recognized by the customer", says Marcelo Motti, senior vice president of the Brazil market area.

Press Release