The Football Association selects Silverhub and Shutterstock as official photographer and distribution partners

The Football Association awarded SilverHub Media UK Ltd.and Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) an exclusive multi-year agreement to cover photography, distribution, and syndication services around key events and activities.

Photography captured by SilverHub will be made available for licensing to the international media via Shutterstock's global distribution platform.

Shutterstock's global distribution platform will provide commercial partners and publishers all over the world with real-time access to license the latest action shots as well as to some of the most prominent archival images from English Football.

"This partnership with the FA is a wonderful opportunity to further illustrate Shutterstock's growth into the sports industry within the larger editorial photography category," said Ben Pfeifer, Shutterstock's General Manager of Editorial.

Press Release