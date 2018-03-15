Cedar Fair lowers rate on credit facility

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) announces that its lenders approved a reduction to the borrowing rate on the company's $735M term loan B credit facility.

The overall borrowing rate dropped to a rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 1.75% from a rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25%.

The theme park operator says the lower borrowing rate will save it approximately $3.7M annually in interest costs.

"The long-term strength of our business model and strong balance sheet created the opportunity to further reduce our borrowing rates," says Cedar Fair CFO Brian Witherow.

