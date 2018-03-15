Dollar General posts solid holiday quarter

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports same-store sales were up 3.3% in Q4 on a higher average transaction amount by customers.

The retailer says same-store sales were driven by positive results in the consumables and seasonal categories, partially offset by negative results in the apparel and home categories.

Gross profit rose 50 bps to 32.1% of sales during the quarter on a reduced mix of lower-margin products sold. SG&A expenses were up 40 bps to 21.9% of sales.

Merchandise inventories at the end of the quarter were $3.61B vs. $3.26B a year ago.

Looking ahead, Dollar General expects total sales to be up ~9% and same-store sales growth to be in the mid-two percent range. FY19 is expected to fall in a range of $5.95 to 6.15 vs $5.58 consensus.

Shares of Dollar General are up 0.25% premarket to $89.42.

