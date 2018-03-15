Central Garden & Pet acquires Midwest pet food supplier

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) announces that it acquired General Pet Supply for an undisclosed amount.

The company previously had a partnership alliance with General Pet Supply serving different regions of the country.

The acquisition is expected to close in early April.

“The addition of General Pet Supply gives our company unparalleled distribution capabilities in the Pet industry,” says Central Garden CEO George Roeth.

"The acquisition is important to us strategically as it fills out our national footprint, expands our food distribution business, and provides us access to the veterinary channel," he adds.

Source: Press Release