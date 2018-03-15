Reven housing REIT announces share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Reven Housing REIT (OTCQB:RVEN) has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $0.5M of its own shares.

Chad Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer of Reven Housing, stated: “We remain committed to investing in our business to capitalize on the continuing trend of households choosing to rent single family homes. However, we recognize that opportunities periodically emerge to accretively deploy capital from time to time in our shares. The share repurchase demonstrates our confidence in our platform and the future growth potential of Reven to our shareholders.”

The company expects to finance the repurchases with existing cash balances.

Press Release