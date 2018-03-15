Futures edge up ahead of the open

Taking a break from trade worries, U.S. stock index futures are inching up after closing lower for a third consecutive session a day earlier.

Big corporate news overnight: Unilever is abandoning its U.K. base by consolidating its headquarters in the Netherlands, while U.S. radio broadcaster iHeartMedia filed for bankruptcy protection.

Oil is steady at $61/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1323/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.81%.

