Alexion's long-acting PNH candidate ALXN1210 on par with Soliris in late-stage study; shares up 11% premarket

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is up 11% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing ALXN1210 in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

The data showed ALXN1210 to be non-inferior to Soliris (eculizumab) by virtue of achieving the co-primary endpoints of transfusion avoidance and normalization of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels, a direct marker of complement-mediated hemolysis in PNH.

ALXN1210 also demonstrated non-inferiority to Soliris on all four key secondary endpoints.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

ALXN1210 is a long-acting C5 inhibitor that is administered six times per year compared to 26 times per year for Soliris.

The company plans to file marketing applications in the U.S., EU and Japan in H2.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

