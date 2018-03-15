EU sets date for Apple-Shazam approval; Apple supplier denies production shutdown

EU antitrust regulators will decide by April 23 whether to approve Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) acquisition of music app Shazam.

Apple filed for approval yesterday. Seven European countries had previously asked the European Commission to oversee the case.

Supplier issue: Chinese news site Commercial Times claims iPhone supplier Wistron was using “unauthorized components” during the production of the iPhone 8 Plus. The news site says Apple ordered a production halt when it found out and production was down for two weeks.

Wistron’s statement to Digitimes on the matter says it doesn’t comment on “matters concerning specific clients” and denies a two-week production suspension. But the statement doesn’t outright deny the production issue.

The issue, if it existed, was at Wistron’s Chinese operations, where the company is a secondary supplier behind Foxconn. Wistron does serve as the primary iPhone assembler in India.

Apple shares are down 0.1% to $178.30.

