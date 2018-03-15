SJW Group, Connecticut Water Service announce merger

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) and Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) agree to merge in an all-stock deal that would create the third-largest publicly traded water utility in the U.S.

Under the terms of the deal, CTWS shareholders would receive 1.1375 shares of SJW for each share of CTWS they own, the equivalent of $61.86/share, or ~$750M in total based on yesterday's closing stock price; SJW shareholders would own ~60% of the combined company, and CTWS shareholders would own the remainder.

SJW and its subsidiaries serve more than 1M people in and around San Jose, Calif., and Canyon Lake, Tex., while CTWS and subsidiaries provide water to more than 450K people in Connecticut and Maine.