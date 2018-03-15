Uber will provide London transport data ahead of license appeal

Uber (Private:UBER) will share its trip data in London to appease Transport for London, the transport regulator that took away Uber’s license last fall.

Uber says anyone can look at the (anonymized) data that includes travel conditions and how journey times are impacted by location, events, and road closures.

Transport for London last month said ride-share operators should “share travel pattern data to improve understanding of their services.”

The Uber Movement data service will move beyond London with launches in Manchester and Birmingham, where Uber’s license is under review.

Uber’s London license appeal hearing begins June 25 and will last for five days.

