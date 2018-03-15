Vical revenues up 25% in Q4

Vical (VICL) Q4 results: Revenues: $4M (+25.0%); Operating Loss: ($3.9M) (-39.3%); Net Loss: ($3.7M) (-32.1%); Loss Per Share: ($0.21) (+16.0%); Quick Assets: $60.7M (+56.0%).

Program updates: VCL-HB01 HSV-2 Therapeutic Vaccine: Vical is developing an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine, VCL-HB01, to treat subjects with symptomatic genital herpes infection.

VL-2397 Antifungal Drug: In February, the Company initiated a Phase 2 trial of VL-2397 for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis.

Hepatitis B Virus Therapeutic Drug: The Company is pursuing early stage development of a novel treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus infection based on its DNA and lipid-delivery technologies.