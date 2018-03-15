FDA places Solid Biosciences' DMD study of lead candidate SGT-001 on clinical hold due to adverse event in first patient; shares down 57% premarket

Recent IPO Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) slumps 57% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has placed its Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing SGT-001 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) on clinical hold.

The agency took action after the first patient dosed experienced a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR). Specifically, several days after the patient, a non-ambulatory adolescent, received 5E13 vg/kg of SGT-001 he was hospitalized due to a decrease on platelet count followed by a reduction in red blood cell count and evidence of complement activation. He showed no signs of a bleeding disorder called coagulopathy (prolonged/excessive bleeding) and no relevant changes from baseline in liver function tests. The company says he responded well to treatment and is currently asymptomatic. All laboratory parameters have either improved or returned to normal and he is being followed on an outpatient basis.

The company says it will work closely with the FDA to resolve the issue once it receives the formal Clinical Hold letter which will describe the requirements for resuming the study.

Rare Pediatric Disease- and Orphan Drug-tagged SGT-001 is an adeno-associated (AAV) vector-mediated gene transfer designed to deliver a synthetic dystrophin gene called microdystrophin to the body, thereby addressing the underlying cause of DMD.

