In a move to expand, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) has acquired JCR Capital, a Denver based commercial real estate investment manager.

The acquisition of JCR will bring Walker & Dunlop's total assets under management to over $1B

Walker & Dunlop CEO said, "The acquisition of JCR, a registered investment advisor with an established asset base and track record, is an important step towards our goal of building an $8B to $10B asset management business at Walker & Dunlop by 2020."

Source: Press Release