Statoil (NYSE:STO) is taking the "oil" out of its name, rebranding itself as Equinor in a bid to show it is committed to a strategic shift to renewable energy production.

The name reflects the starting point for equal, equality and equilibrium, and “nor,” to signal Norwegian origins, according to the company, which is 67% controlled by Norway's government.

STO has said it wants to increase its investment in renewable energy to 15%-20% of its total spending by 2030, up from 5% last year.