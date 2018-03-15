Perry Ellis International evaluating Feldenkreis proposal

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) says it's continuing to evaluate the proposal from George Feldenkreis to acquire all of the shares of Perry Ellis that he doesn't already beneficially own.

The company will not move forward with any transaction unless it is approved by a special committee of the board.

Perry Ellis extended a deadline for nomination of directors in connection with the 2018 annual meeting of shareholders in connection with certain of the so-called “standstill” obligations contained in Feldenkreis' proposal.

Source: Press Release