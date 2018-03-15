More on Genesco's Q4 beat

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reports comparable sales rose 1% in Q4.
Segment comp growth : Journeys Group +11%, Schuh Group +1%, Lids Sports Group -14%, Johnston & Murphy Group +4%.
Segment sales: Journeys Group: $452.88M (+15.8%); Schuh Group: $128.13M (+16.3%); Lids Sports Group: $240.99M (-13.6%); Johnston & Murphy Group: $92.38M (+12.5%); Licensed Brands: $15.89M (-23.4%).
E-commerce sales rose 15% Y/Y.
Gross margin rate fell 40 bps to 46.9%.
SG&A expense rate up 50 bps to 40.2%.
Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 80 bps to 6.8%.
Total retail units -100 Y/Y to 2,694.
FY2019 Guidance: Comparable sales: flat to +2%; Adjusted EPS: $3.05 to $3.45; Tax rate: ~26.8%.