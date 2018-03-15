Stein Mart pops after earnings, credit transaction

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) announces that it closed on a new $50M term loan.

The company says it amended its credit agreement with Wells Fargo to provide for the repayment of the existing $25M first-in, last-out A-1 tranche of the credit facility. All other key terms of the Credit Facility remain unchanged.

CFO update: "This transaction will provide us with additional liquidity bringing our cash and unused borrowing availability today to more than $60 million. This shows the confidence that our lending partners have in our business."

SMRT +65% premarket to $1.27.

Source: Press Release

