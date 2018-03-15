Eni production from Nooros field offshore Egypt hits record

Eni (NYSE:E) says it has strengthened its record production from the Nooros gas field offshore Egypt, reaching production of 32M cm/day, or ~215K boe/day - the highest ever recorded by one of the company's fields in Egypt in the last 50 years.

Eni says production levels will increase further by June when a 14th well, currently under drilling, will start up, which the company expects will raise output to 34M cm/day, or ~230K boe/day.

Development of the Nooros field will be optimized in the mid term following the extension of the development lease that will entail new investments, the company says.