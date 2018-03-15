Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) initiated with Outperform rating at Raymond James. Shares are up a fraction premarket.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) initiated with Outperform rating at Raymond James. Shares up a fraction premarket.

GalMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) upgraded to Buy with a $14 (126% upside) price target at Maxim Group. Shares up 12% premarket.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) upgraded to Outperform at Wells Fargo. Shares up 6% premarket.

LIfePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan. Shares down 59% premarket on clinical hold of key study.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank.