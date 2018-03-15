WSJ: Alibaba pursuing listing in mainland China

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is exploring ways to list its shares in mainland China, according to WSJ sources.

The secondary listing could happen as soon as this summer if China’s securities rules change to allow foreign companies to list. Alibaba’s key business is in China, but the company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

WSJ previously reported that China’s securities regulator has spoken with investment banks about allowing foreign companies to issue securities on the mainland.

For Alibaba, the dual listing would give the option of domestic fundraising in local currency.

Alibaba’s 2014 listing on the NYSE still stands as the world’s largest IPO with its $25B float.

Alibaba shares are up 4.2% premarket to $200.55.

Previously: Alibaba participates in $866M round for bike-sharing company (March 13)