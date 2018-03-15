Ovid's OV101 Fast Track'd in U.S. for Fragile X syndrome; shares ahead 11% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) is up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has granted Fast Track status for OV101 for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, an inherited disorder characterized by learning disabilities and cognitive impairment.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

A Phase 2 study in males ages 13 - 22 will commence this year.

OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta (δ)-selective GABAA receptor agonist designed to specifically target the disruption of tonic inhibition, a central physiological process of the brain that is believed to be the cause of certain neurodevelopmental disorders.