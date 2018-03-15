Toys "R" Us initiates bankruptcy process

Toys "R" Us files with the U.S. bankruptcy court to wind down operation at all its U.S. stores and liquidate inventory.

The company sees closing 380 stores in North America, with the first wave of 144 to begin closing in February and the second wave of 236 stores slated to begin the shuttering process in April.

There are separate efforts to save the business in Canada and France, while MGA Entertainment is also hoping to buy some assets out of the bankruptcy process.