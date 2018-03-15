Reuters: Shell nears Hong Kong's first LNG import deal

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is near an agreement with Hong Kong to become the first company to supply the city with liquefied natural gas, Reuters reports.

Shell, which beat out companies including Malaysia's Petronas, will supply Hong Kong with 1.2M metric tons/year of LNG for about 10 years starting after 2020, according to the report.

The deal reportedly will be subject to a final investment decision for an offshore LNG import terminal that will include a floating storage and regasification unit.

As part of its commitment to the Paris climate agreement, Hong Kong is aiming to increase the use of natural gas in its total fuel mix for power generation to ~50% by 2020 from 22% as of 2012.