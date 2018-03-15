Agenus report Q4 results; shares down 4% premarket

Agenus (AGEN) Q4 results: Revenues: $8.4M (+50.0%); Operating Loss: ($30M) (-52.3%); Net Loss: ($35M) (-34.1%); Loss Per Share: ($0.35) (-16.7%); Quick Assets: $60.2M (-21.2%).

2018 Milestones: Efficacy data for AGEN 1884 plus Keytruda in 1L NSCLC and planning for BLA filing

Efficacy data from AGEN1884 (anti-CTLA-4) and AGEN2034 (anti-PD-1) trials.

Formalize regulatory engagements for the above combos for BLA filing.

IND filing for next generation CTLA-4 and two undisclosed bispecific antibodies.

Start combination trial with our CTLA-4 and PD1 with AGEN neoantigen vaccine AutoSynVax.

Complete IND enabling studies for AgenTus Therapeutics lead adoptive cell therapy program.

Update on GMP manufacturing: Expanded and upgraded antibody manufacturing capabilities.

Produced GMP grade CTLA-4 and PD1 antibodies for our clinical trials and acquired commercial grade AGEN1884 (anti-CTLA-4) and expecting commercial grade AGEN2034 (anti-PD-1) by mid-year.