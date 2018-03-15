TapImmune's T-cell vaccine candidate TPIV200 shows encouraging action in early-stage cancer study; shares ahead 16% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) is up 16% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing T-cell vaccine candidate TPIV200 in patients with ovarian and breast cancer. The data were just published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.

TPIV200 was well-tolerated by all patients and over 90% developed robust and durable antigen-specific immune responses against a protein called folate receptor alpha which is overexpressed in a range of cancers. Although the 10-subject trial was not powered for efficacy, the observed median progression-free survival (PFS) was 528 days, significantly above ~313 days for standard-of-care treatment.

A Phase 2 study in women with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer is ongoing. Interim data should be available in mid-2019.